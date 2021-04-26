 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM
NFL Draft 2021

CHARLOTTE - The 2021 NFL Draft will be aired across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network on April 29-May 1.

With a live stage and vaccinated fan zone in the heart of Cleveland, this year's Draft will take on a look more akin to pre-pandemic showcases.

NFL Draft Schedule (April 29-May 1):

  • Thurs, April 29 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Fri, April 30 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Sat, May 1 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Streaming

The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required for the NFL and ESPN apps, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

A live draft tracker along with instant information on the Panthers picks will be available on Panthers.com and the Panthers app as well as all of the teams' social media channels.

Radio/Audio

Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

2021 Draft-A-Thon

The NFL announced that it will again host Draft-a-Thon, a fundraiser that drives awareness and action to close critical gaps at the intersection of pandemic recovery and the nation's hardest hit communities. Draft-a-Thon will raise funds on behalf of four national nonprofit organizations that are supporting underserved communities in these areas: The Digital Divide in education, health disparities, food insecurity and mental health.

Fans can learn more about the four non-profits and find ways to support them by clicking here.

Panthers Draft Lounge presented by Bud Light

The Panthers will host a live digital show on Thursday and Friday nights, Draft Lounge presented by Bud Light. With hosts Thomas Davis﻿, Jonathan Stewart and Kristen Balboni, the show will have live analysis of the draft, celebrity guests and special access to Panthers' decision-makers.

The show will air live on Panthers.com and the Panthers app starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night and 6:45 p.m. on Friday night. Click here to find out more and RSVP to win a signed Christian McCaffrey helmet.

Fans and prospects will be welcomed back to the NFL Draft in Cleveland 2021 with medical protocols in place. Take a look back at the last in-person draft in Nashville in 2019.

