Josiah Trotter will continue the "family business" in the NFL, but with his own twist

Having a dad and a brother lay out this path for him has made the entire process easier for Trotter. After his one year at Missouri, the redshirt sophomore looked at his future and where it should go next. So he sat down with his father and considered all the options.

"It was really a big decision for me and my dad," Trotter explained. "We really wanted to pray about it first, do our due diligence, homework. My dad, just being a big factor in that, doing his homework, whether people reached out to him or he reached out to people, trying to figure out what was the best decision for me, and the opportunity.

"We took some weeks to really just think about it and make a decision before it was time."

And as he stepped onto the path to the draft, Trotter tapped into the wealth of knowledge his brother possessed thanks to having so gently gone through the same journey.