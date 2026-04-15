Arvell Reese can do many things, but he's ready to focus on one: rush the passer

"I think I played both positions pretty decent. I think I know I got a lot to get better at, at edge, and I got a lot to get better at linebacker, but I'm pretty decent at both positions, I think," he offered.

"I think I could get way better at pass rushing. I think I can get way better in coverage. I think I could get way better with my pad level sometimes; sometimes I'm too high. There is just so much room for improvement for me. I just can't wait to get better."

Even if he is lining up in a two-point pass-rusher spot, Reese is confident he can be a hybrid guy, assessing and digesting plays before they happen and as they unfold, moving to where he needs to be to make the play.