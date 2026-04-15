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Arvell Reese can do many things, but he's ready to focus on one: rush the passer

Apr 15, 2026 at 11:14 AM
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Kassidy Hill
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese (20) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese (20) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHARLOTTE — Arvell Reese presents the best kind of problem this draft season.

The 20-year-old Ohio State linebacker is almost too good; he's too versatile. It's dealer's choice as to how a team uses him in their defense.

So, they've simply asked him.

"Teams just pretty much been asking me what I wanted to do," admitted Reese at this year's NFL combine. "Just seeing where my mind was at."

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese (20) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Reese can play in the box, as he did for most of 2024. But he can also scoot up to the defensive line as a stand-up edge. According to Pro Football Focus, in 2025, Reese lined up as an edge rusher 50 percent of the time. He lined up as an interior linebacker 44 percent of the time.

As one AFC executive told NFL Network, Reese "can play from depth or rush, but in my opinion, you need to choose one and build from there."

Well, Reese has one in mind. At the next level, he's eyeing pass-rusher.

"I just be telling them I think I'm an outside linebacker, edge potentially," Reese said.

In his final year at Ohio State, Reese had 69 tackles, including 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. His run defense grade, according to PFF, was 86.5 for this past season. He can do both and do them well. But his game is still raw after only two years playing for the Buckeyes, and he readily admits there is still a lot to learn.

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, top, sacks Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

"I think I played both positions pretty decent. I think I know I got a lot to get better at, at edge, and I got a lot to get better at linebacker, but I'm pretty decent at both positions, I think," he offered.

"I think I could get way better at pass rushing. I think I can get way better in coverage. I think I could get way better with my pad level sometimes; sometimes I'm too high. There is just so much room for improvement for me. I just can't wait to get better."

Even if he is lining up in a two-point pass-rusher spot, Reese is confident he can be a hybrid guy, assessing and digesting plays before they happen and as they unfold, moving to where he needs to be to make the play.

"We did that a lot last year, about like 60 percent of the snaps, I was on the edge. I was dropping, so yeah, I'm very comfortable with that," Reese said. "I think I'd do a decent job defending the run from there. I think I set a good edge. I think I'll do pretty decent taking on counters and pullers."

Ohio State's Arvell Reese stops Wisconsin's Lance Mason after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Reese is widely considered not only the top defender in this draft class, but, according to some aggregators, the top prospect overall, if not for a quarterback-needy team holding the top pick in this year's draft. He promised he's not focused on that—"I don't really see nobody but me. I ain't gonna lie, to be honest with you. All I see is me. I'm just worried about getting better."

Instead, he's focused on this day, then the next, then the next, on finding a solution to the conundrum he presents, and becoming the answer to a team's questions about their future.

"You got to be comfortable with knowing that you're not going to be the only dog there. You got to just work to get better every day," he preached.

"And then just—I haven't even scratched the surface with really what I could do pass rushing."

PHOTOS: Best of Jaelan Phillips through the years

See the former Philadelphia Eagle in action.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips celebrates after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips celebrates after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates his sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates his sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates his sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) celebrates his sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jaelan Phillips walks to the sidelines before the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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Philadelphia Eagles' Jaelan Phillips walks to the sidelines before the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips reacts during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips reacts during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips in action during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips in action during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) in action against Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) in action against Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jaelan Phillips warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
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Philadelphia Eagles' Jaelan Phillips warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) rushes during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) rushes during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson (14) throws the ball over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
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Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson (14) throws the ball over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills' Ray Davis, center, tries to get past Philadelphia Eagles' Jaelan Phillips, left, and Zack Baun during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Buffalo Bills' Ray Davis, center, tries to get past Philadelphia Eagles' Jaelan Phillips, left, and Zack Baun during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy with Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
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Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy with Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) in action against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) in action against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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