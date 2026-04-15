Arvell Reese can do many things, but he's ready to focus on one: rush the passer

CHARLOTTE — Arvell Reese presents the best kind of problem this draft season.
The 20-year-old Ohio State linebacker is almost too good; he's too versatile. It's dealer's choice as to how a team uses him in their defense.
So, they've simply asked him.
"Teams just pretty much been asking me what I wanted to do," admitted Reese at this year's NFL combine. "Just seeing where my mind was at."
Reese can play in the box, as he did for most of 2024. But he can also scoot up to the defensive line as a stand-up edge. According to Pro Football Focus, in 2025, Reese lined up as an edge rusher 50 percent of the time. He lined up as an interior linebacker 44 percent of the time.
As one AFC executive told NFL Network, Reese "can play from depth or rush, but in my opinion, you need to choose one and build from there."
Well, Reese has one in mind. At the next level, he's eyeing pass-rusher.
"I just be telling them I think I'm an outside linebacker, edge potentially," Reese said.
In his final year at Ohio State, Reese had 69 tackles, including 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. His run defense grade, according to PFF, was 86.5 for this past season. He can do both and do them well. But his game is still raw after only two years playing for the Buckeyes, and he readily admits there is still a lot to learn.
"I think I played both positions pretty decent. I think I know I got a lot to get better at, at edge, and I got a lot to get better at linebacker, but I'm pretty decent at both positions, I think," he offered.
"I think I could get way better at pass rushing. I think I can get way better in coverage. I think I could get way better with my pad level sometimes; sometimes I'm too high. There is just so much room for improvement for me. I just can't wait to get better."
Even if he is lining up in a two-point pass-rusher spot, Reese is confident he can be a hybrid guy, assessing and digesting plays before they happen and as they unfold, moving to where he needs to be to make the play.
"We did that a lot last year, about like 60 percent of the snaps, I was on the edge. I was dropping, so yeah, I'm very comfortable with that," Reese said. "I think I'd do a decent job defending the run from there. I think I set a good edge. I think I'll do pretty decent taking on counters and pullers."
Reese is widely considered not only the top defender in this draft class, but, according to some aggregators, the top prospect overall, if not for a quarterback-needy team holding the top pick in this year's draft. He promised he's not focused on that—"I don't really see nobody but me. I ain't gonna lie, to be honest with you. All I see is me. I'm just worried about getting better."
Instead, he's focused on this day, then the next, then the next, on finding a solution to the conundrum he presents, and becoming the answer to a team's questions about their future.
"You got to be comfortable with knowing that you're not going to be the only dog there. You got to just work to get better every day," he preached.
"And then just—I haven't even scratched the surface with really what I could do pass rushing."
See the former Philadelphia Eagle in action.