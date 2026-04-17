Peter Woods is "a game disruptor" who knows he can change a defense in the NFL

"That's never really come up. I mean, besides, like jokingly," he shared. "I mean, it's easy to say 'His arms are short,' but, I mean, what's on tape is on tape. I think one of the best things that I do is getting control of a man who assumingly has longer arms than me and striking him and discarding him. So I don't really see that as a problem."

Being able to outmuscle or outplay those who are bigger than the 6-2, 298-pound defensive tackle has always been a part of his skill set. He found a natural athleticism early on and has tapped into it again and again over the years, leading to dominating performances on the field.

"I think it's always been a part of my game. That's something I've been doing since I was young. God gifted me with extreme athleticism that most guys my size don't really have," said Woods.

"And so I just use that to my ability. And if my coach asked me to do it, more than likely I'm going to be able to do it. Handed me the ball. I've dropped in coverage before, so I've done a very varied amount of things.