Peter Woods is "a game disruptor" who knows he can change a defense in the NFL

CHARLOTTE — Peter Woods knows what kind of player he is. The draft cards can use certain buzzwords. Scouts and talking heads can nitpick his 2025 tape compared to his 2024 production. They can note his arm size and his youth, while also pointing to the promising pocket defense and gadget use on scoring plays.
The Clemson product is confident in what he adds to a game.
"I think that I'm a game disruptor," said Woods at the 2026 NFL combine. "I'm the type of guy that causes offensive coordinators to lose sleep at night planning for me. You don't really know where I'm going to line up, you don't know where I'm going to be, but you've got to respect it, and you've got to know where I'm at at all times."
He is aware enough to acknowledge the concerns.
While his 2025 numbers were similar or better than his sophomore year (in 2025, he had 30 tackles with 2.0 sacks, compared to 26 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2024), scouts and analysts feel Woods' 2024 production was more encouraging and a true picture of what he can offer to a team.
That may be the case, but Woods isn't worried too much. He knows how the Tigers' defensive front changed in the most recent season, and it meant more work for everyone to share across the board.
"I think in 2024, I had a lot more versatility within the scheme. But we brought in Will Heldt, who's a dog—crazy production for us. And I think a lot of it was just having those dogs around me, T.J. Parker, Will Heldt, DeMonte Capehart, Stephiylan Green," Woods explained.
"I would really just attribute it to the people I got around me, making amazing plays."
There is also the arm length, which comes in at 31-1/4". It hasn't come up with teams that much, promised Woods.
"That's never really come up. I mean, besides, like jokingly," he shared. "I mean, it's easy to say 'His arms are short,' but, I mean, what's on tape is on tape. I think one of the best things that I do is getting control of a man who assumingly has longer arms than me and striking him and discarding him. So I don't really see that as a problem."
Being able to outmuscle or outplay those who are bigger than the 6-2, 298-pound defensive tackle has always been a part of his skill set. He found a natural athleticism early on and has tapped into it again and again over the years, leading to dominating performances on the field.
"I think it's always been a part of my game. That's something I've been doing since I was young. God gifted me with extreme athleticism that most guys my size don't really have," said Woods.
"And so I just use that to my ability. And if my coach asked me to do it, more than likely I'm going to be able to do it. Handed me the ball. I've dropped in coverage before, so I've done a very varied amount of things.
"I think that I'm one of the best at shocking and shedding, getting rid of a man. I think that's what our game is, to disrupt the offense."
After playing at multiple positions in college, Woods is confident he can disrupt the offense from anywhere along the line in the NFL. Teams have spoken with him about playing in multiple gaps. There is one, though, where he admittedly feels most comfortable.
"I mean, I played a zero through the five," explained Woods. "I think that I could play the zero-tech. I probably settle in at a 4i. I think some of my best plays on my tape are 4i's. And so 4i's is the inside shade of the tackle. So I think I would love it.
"I think I bring a lot of positional versatility to any team that I go to. Obviously, I'm very comfortable at the D-tackle space, playing the three-tech, some pass rush versatility, some run-game versatility. So I think it kind of varies. I think that's one of the best parts of my game, just being able to do a lot of different stuff."
According to Pro Football Focus, in 2025, Woods played most of his snaps in the B-gap (429). In 2024, he played a more measured amount across the line.
Regardless of where he plays at the next level, Woods has spent the past year preparing so he's ready for whatever teams may ask of him.
"I would say just being a pro overall," he said of how he's grown, "just how I attack my offseason, just learning my body and learning nutrition, being up under some of those NFL guys who had the opportunity to come back and train and learn what it's like to be able to go to an offseason with no school and really no distractions, and just be a ball player. I think I really mastered that."
There is one area of his game, though, that Woods knows will not be his primary focus in the NFL. Despite two goal-line rushing touchdowns in 2025, the defensive tackle isn't quite ready to become a two-way player.
"I don't know if I'd take it that far as Travis Hunter," he laughed. "He does it at a much higher rate than me. … If that's what you want me to do, I'm willing to do it, you know what I'm saying? But I can't line up at the one receiver. I'll probably never try to do that."
Check out some of our favorite photos of defensive lineman Derrick Brown throughout the 2025 season.