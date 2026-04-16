Carolina Panthers unveil Atrium Health Training Facility naming partnership

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers today announced a new naming partnership with Atrium Health for the team's Uptown Charlotte training site, which will be known as the Atrium Health Training Facility, marking an important milestone as construction moves into its vertical phase, with the foundation poured and structural steel beginning to rise. Atrium Health, one of the nation's leading health care providers and the region's largest primary care network, will serve as the official naming partner for the facility, which is an integrated component of the Panthers broader Uptown training home anchored by Bank of America Stadium and part of the organization's transformation of the venue and surrounding football operations footprint.
Located alongside Bank of America Stadium, the Atrium Health Training Facility is designed as part of an integrated, best-in-class environment that supports player performance, team operations and community engagement in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. The announcement took place during a special unveiling at the future location of the Atrium Health Training Facility, bringing together team leadership, Atrium Health executives and staff, local elected officials, community leaders and Panthers players. The event included the unveiling of new renderings and a ceremonial Keep Pounding Drum moment, an iconic tradition closely tied to many of the franchise's most meaningful milestones and a powerful reminder that the team's mantra extends beyond the field, coming to life each day within the facility and through the community that supports them.
"The Atrium Health Training Facility is an important part of the overall transformation of Bank of America Stadium, supporting our players and adding to Charlotte's strength as a destination," said David Tepper, owner and chairman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Having Atrium Health as the naming partner underscores our shared commitment to performance, and the health and well-being of the people of the Carolinas."
The long-standing partnership between Atrium Health and the Carolina Panthers is reflected across fans, player and community experience. Atrium Health Care Centers throughout Bank of America Stadium bring the health system's quality of care directly to fans and visitors on event days, while Panthers players regularly visit Atrium Health facilities to support patients and families. The collaboration between the organizations also includes replica Keep Pounding drums placed in three hospital locations, giving patients the opportunity to mark meaningful milestones in their care. Additional elements include the annual Panthers Crucial Catch entitlement game, the NFL's league‑wide initiative focused on early cancer detection and community health outreach, along with expanded community activations and the continued recognition of a Keep Pounding Kid at every Panthers home game.
"Every day at Atrium Health, we work to bring the right team, technology, and care together when it matters most. In a similar way, this new facility is about giving players everything they need to perform, recover, and compete at the highest level. It reflects the Keep Pounding spirit we see in our patients daily — and the same determination that defines the Carolina Panthers and this community," said Eugene A. Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, of which Atrium is a part.
The Atrium Health Training Facility will span approximately 101,400 square feet and includes a full-size indoor field, a dedicated installation recognizing Atrium Health Keep Pounding Kids, training rooms, a nutrition space, football equipment storage, a video control room, and meeting spaces. Outdoors, the grounds feature two full-size practice fields that can rotate to help manage usage and reduce wear. The facility is designed to provide flexible spaces that can be used by the football team and for engagement with the broader community.
"This announcement marks an exciting moment for Charlotte," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. "Having the training facility in Uptown with Bank of America Stadium helps bring people to the heart of our city, supporting our local businesses and local workers. It's especially meaningful to see two organizations with deep commitments to Charlotte come together in this way. Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Atrium Health have both invested in the long-term success of our community – from advancing education through the Pearl Innovation District to hosting major events that elevate Charlotte's profile on a national stage. This partnership reflects the kind of collaboration that drives our city forward – where economic growth, community investment, and civic pride all come together to build an even stronger Charlotte."
Construction of the Atrium Health Training Facility is expected to be completed in advance of the team's 2027 training camp. While daily training camp practices will again be closed to the public in 2026, the Panthers will continue to host their annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.