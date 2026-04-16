Carolina Panthers unveil Atrium Health Training Facility naming partnership

"Every day at Atrium Health, we work to bring the right team, technology, and care together when it matters most. In a similar way, this new facility is about giving players everything they need to perform, recover, and compete at the highest level. It reflects the Keep Pounding spirit we see in our patients daily — and the same determination that defines the Carolina Panthers and this community," said Eugene A. Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, of which Atrium is a part.

The Atrium Health Training Facility will span approximately 101,400 square feet and includes a full-size indoor field, a dedicated installation recognizing Atrium Health Keep Pounding Kids, training rooms, a nutrition space, football equipment storage, a video control room, and meeting spaces. Outdoors, the grounds feature two full-size practice fields that can rotate to help manage usage and reduce wear. The facility is designed to provide flexible spaces that can be used by the football team and for engagement with the broader community.

"This announcement marks an exciting moment for Charlotte," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. "Having the training facility in Uptown with Bank of America Stadium helps bring people to the heart of our city, supporting our local businesses and local workers. It's especially meaningful to see two organizations with deep commitments to Charlotte come together in this way. Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Atrium Health have both invested in the long-term success of our community – from advancing education through the Pearl Innovation District to hosting major events that elevate Charlotte's profile on a national stage. This partnership reflects the kind of collaboration that drives our city forward – where economic growth, community investment, and civic pride all come together to build an even stronger Charlotte."