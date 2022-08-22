Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit with support from The Tepper Foundation

CHARLOTTE – On Monday, Aug. 22, Atrium Health dispatched the first of four mobile medicine units designed to provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the region.

The unit was made possible by a generous $1.2 million gift from The Tepper Foundation.

The monetary gift from The Tepper Foundation will advance Atrium Health's efforts to address the underlying needs of patients by extending social service resources to individuals through community health workers, referral navigators, and the Atrium Health Community Resource Hub.

The Tepper Foundation continues to be a champion for many of the region's greatest needs.