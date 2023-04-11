Panthers host 2023 Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, at Bank of America Stadium

Apr 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Draft Party

The Carolina Panthers will welcome fans to Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, April 27 for the team's 2023 Draft Party presented by Bud Light. Fans can celebrate the team's selection of the No. 1 overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft with a fun-filled night on the game field that culminates with a spectacular fireworks and light show.

Admission to the 2023 Carolina Panthers Draft Party presented by Bud Light is $5, with all ticket proceeds benefiting Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas. Fans must reserve their mobile-only tickets online at Panthers.com/draftparty or through Ticketmaster. A ticket pre-sale for PSL Owners will begin on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. (ET) and tickets for the general public will be available beginning Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. (ET). Fans can reserve a maximum of six (6) tickets per account.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the Carolina Panthers Draft Party presented by Bud Light. Fans in attendance can visit the game field, tour the Panthers locker room and entry tunnel, and mix and mingle with Panthers Legends like Mike Rucker, Mike Tolbert, and Wesley Walls and more. There will be designated autograph and photo opportunities with select Legends.

On-field activities include the Play 60 Kids Combine, 40-yard dash, tailgate games like football toss and corn hole, the Legends Barber Lounge, and more. There will be appearances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the party concludes with the fireworks and light show. Stadium concessions and beverages will be available for purchase.

As the 2023 Draft Party's presenting partner, Bud Light will provide the first 250 Panthers PSL Owners with a free 16-ounce Bud Light. In addition, the first 500 fans to purchase a 16-ounce Bud Light will get a special $5 promotional price.

The Legends Barber Lounge will feature Panthers Legend, Sherrod Martin, one of the team's 2009 draft choices. The six-year NFL veteran turned master barber, currently owns and operates Superb Grooming Studio based in Atlanta, Ga. The former defensive back serves as a barber for many NFL players and has been highlighted by numerous national brands.

On-field stage programming hosted by Panthers play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and Panthers Legend Jake Delhomme, begins at 7:30 p.m., and coverage of the NFL Draft's first round, shown on the stadium videoboards, begins at 8 p.m.

Fans will utilize mobile ticketing to enter the event. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at https://www.panthers.com/tickets/mobile-guide.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets to watch the draft on the game field.

