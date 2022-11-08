Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC to host 2022 Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Atrium Health

Nov 08, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Tree Lighting

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC will host their annual Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Atrium Health, on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

All fans and families are invited to this year's festival which includes activities for the entire family culminating with a new twist on the traditional tree lighting moment.

The festival returns to the corner of Mint Street and Graham Street outside of Bank of America Stadium and will begin at 5 p.m. The event is free, but tickets are required to attend and are available here.

"We are so excited to bring the Carolinas together once again for our annual tree lighting ceremony at Bank of America stadium." said Nicole Tepper. "We have a few special surprises in store for everyone who attends. This is one of my favorite times of the year and I can't wait to share a memorable night of family fun to kick off the holiday season."

Fan-favorite activities and holiday staples including free hot cocoa, photo booths, letter writing and more. There will be stations set up for making fleece blankets with the TopCats and holiday cards for patients at Atrium Health Levine's Levine Children's Hospital.

"Atrium Health is proud to be a long-standing partner of Tepper Sports and Entertainment, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, and we are honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Tree Lighting Festival for the second year in a row," said Ken Haynes, enterprise executive vice president and president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. "We look forward to spreading health, hope, healing and holiday spirit to all who attend this year's fun-filled event – right here in the heart of Charlotte."

Special guests include the TopCats, Sir Purr, Sir Minty and Santa to add to the fun.

Food and beverage options will be available for purchase from local food vendors.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in place during the event. Transparent, plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed after inspection.

No alcohol is permitted at the festival and parking is available at various independent lots and garages in the area.

