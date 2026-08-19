Play of the Day: Tetairoa McMillan makes the hard catch look easy

The receiver was double covered, a guy on one hip and another crashing down quick. But he jumped for the catch and landed just inside the goal line for the score.

"Bryce just put it in a spot where only I can get it, so he just made it easy for me," shrugged McMillan.

Young, for his part, immediately turned the praise right back to this receiver, with full credit for making the play of the day.

"He did a great job, had some pop out, some movement, ended up being a contested catch, and for me, I just want to give him a chance," Young said.