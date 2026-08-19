Joint Practice Observations: Better results as the day went on

The offense was also slow to start, unable to do much of anything against the Jaguars' starting defense for the first couple of team drills. Some of that had to do with how the offensive line was being rotated, but there was also just a general sluggishness after they practiced in pads Monday and then traveled on Tuesday. Or maybe it was the early morning start time, or the fact they were facing a different team for more than 10 snaps for the first time since January.

"I think that's for sure one of the benefits of these practices," preached quarterback Bryce Young. "You kind of get in that rhythm, you're practicing at the same time, same place, same people. You kind of know when to ramp it up, when not to. Something like this, when you're in a new environment, our schedule is a little different; we're on their schedule, so I think that's great for us.

"We're going to play at different times, we're going to play at different venues, different looks; we have to be able to go whenever it's time to go, and that's something that — I think it's a great opportunity for us to grow from today."

Tetairoa McMillan said they need to stop "trying to be cute." But ahead of a move-the-ball period, according to McMillan, everyone sort of "had a little nod" and knew it was time to lock in.