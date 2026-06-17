David Tepper honored with Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Josh Stein 

Of note, Tepper was one of the few honorees on Tuesday not originally from the Tar Heel State. His impact in such a short time is evidence of both the opportunity present in North Carolina and Tepper's commitment to making an impact.

"One thing that's great about North Carolina is that a lot of folks who are wonderful North Carolinians were not born here," praised Gov. Stein.

"They came because they saw opportunity, they saw a wonderful quality of life, and they saw the people. The people of North Carolina really are special, very friendly, very welcoming, and it attracts those kinds of people from other parts of the country to come here and so it does not surprise me that in such a short period of time, David Tepper has made his way here.

"He has grown roots here and he is absolutely committed to making sure that this city, this region is strong and thriving."

As the ceremony drew to a close, Tepper and all of Tuesday's honorees recited the toast of North Carolina.