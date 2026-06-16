With a deal in place, Jalen Coker can turn full attention to football this offseason

His UDFA status allowed the club to negotiate an extension and new deal earlier than they could with drafted rookies, which will also set up Coker (who is currently 24 years old) to enter free agency in three years at a younger age than some of his counterparts. But the next deal is far from the receiver's mind.

He's focused on right now and how that focus can help build towards the future.

"It was a huge opportunity for me," Coker admitted. "Your dream is to always go get to the NFL, of course, but to stay around and to continue to contribute and to make an impact every Sunday, that's always been my goal.