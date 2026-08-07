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How to Watch Luke Kuechly's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony

Aug 07, 2026 at 05:05 PM

On Saturday, August 8, legendary Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fane Stadium in Canton, Ohio, will air on ESPN and NFL Network, hosted by Rich Eisen, along with Louis Riddick and Kurt Warner.

Kuechly will be presented by his father, Tom Kuechly, and then will deliver a speech that is sure to bring tears of pride to Panthers fans around the world.

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How to watch the induction ceremony

TV

ESPN and NFL Network will both air the ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the Kuechlys expected to take the stage at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Streaming

The stream will be available on ESPN+, Disney+ and NFL Network+, all of which are accessible through different subscription services like Fubo, which offers a free trial.

PHOTOS: Luke Kuechly receives his gold Hall of Fame Jacket

View photos from the moment Luke Kuechly got his Hall of Fame jacket from fellow Panthers Legend Julius Peppers.

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