2022 Panthers Confidential, presented by Lowe's, is LIVE now

May 26, 2022 at 07:01 PM

CHARLOTTE — It's time to go back inside.

Panthers Confidential, presented by Lowe's, is now live and you can watch this year's full episode above.

Come along for every step, and see all of the lead-up from the Scouting Combine to personnel meetings and evaluations that led to the selection of Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral and the rest of this year's draft class.

You'll get a behind-the-scenes look inside the draft room and throughout the process, in a way you can't anywhere else.

After you've watched this year's show, click here to celebrate the draft class and enter to win a draft cap signed by either Ekwonu or Corral.

DraftHatGiveaway_16x9

Enter to win a signed draft hat by Ikem Ekwonu or Matt Corral

Related Content

news

Jaycee Horn, a "football junkie," is back on the field

The Panthers second-year cornerback is ready to build on what was shaping up as an excellent rookie season.

news

Rookie Diaries: Cade Mays filling a number of roles

The sixth-rounder from Tennessee can play all five offensive line spots, and has some familiarity with his new teammates.

news

OTA Notebook: Christian McCaffrey listening to his body, and legends

The Panthers running back sought advice from Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk this offseason, as he works to keep himself ready for the regular season.

news

Sam Darnold working, and showing more "edge"

The quarterback has heard all the reports and rumors, but tries to keep a daily focus as he learns another new offense.

news

Panthers waive Joe Jackson

The former Cowboys and Browns defensive end was signed in February.

news

Live Updates from OTAs: Tuesday, May 24

View tweets and updates from Panthers social during Tuesday's workout.

news

D'Onta Foreman ready to add to comeback story

The new Panthers running back recalled a conversation with his late father, when discussing how he revived his career with the Titans last season.

news

Matt Corral featured at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Fans got to see Corral in his Panthers jersey for the first time.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What to make of Matt Corral

With the draft excitement behind us, it is time for wild overreactions to things one cannot possibly know based on the evidence.

news

Panthers' 2022 preseason dates and times are set

The Panthers will play one preseason game at Bank of America Stadium in August.

news

Jeff Nixon, Samir Suleiman to take part in leadership program

The NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator is designed to help diverse candidates.

Advertising