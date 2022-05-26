2022 Panthers Confidential, presented by Lowe's, is LIVE now

CHARLOTTE — It's time to go back inside.

Panthers Confidential, presented by Lowe's, is now live and you can watch this year's full episode above.

Come along for every step, and see all of the lead-up from the Scouting Combine to personnel meetings and evaluations that led to the selection of Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral and the rest of this year's draft class.

You'll get a behind-the-scenes look inside the draft room and throughout the process, in a way you can't anywhere else.