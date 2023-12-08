Week 14 Game Preview: Panthers at Saints

• Carolina heads to 'The Big Easy' for a Week 14 matchup against NFC South foe, the New Orleans Saints, in Caesars Superdome. This will mark the 30th trip to New Orleans in franchise history (29 regular season, one playoff).

• This will mark the last of three-straight road games for the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams this season to have a three- game road trip and it marks the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2011).

• All time, this will mark the 58th regular-season matchup between the two teams with New Orleans leading 29-28. The regular-season series in New Orleans is all square at 14 wins apiece. The two teams squared off on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the season with the Saints leaving Bank of America Stadium victorious, 20-17.

• Carolina enters Week 14 with a 1-11 record after falling short to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-18. The last time the Panthers traveled to New Orleans, Carolina defeated the Saints, 10-7, in the 2022 season finale.