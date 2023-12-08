Week 14 Game Preview: Panthers at Saints

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-11) travel to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints (5-7) at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
While Carolina is coming off a 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 5-7 Saints were defeated 33-28 at home last week by the Detroit Lions.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
- Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA
- Sunday, Dec. 10 | 1:00 p.m. EST | FOX | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Saints Roster | Saints Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Saints
- Carolina and New Orleans have played 57 times in the regular season. The Saints lead the series 29-28. | Series history
- New Orleans won the last matchup between these two teams 20-17 on September, 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.
- The series is split 14-14 when played at Caesars Superdome.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|New Orleans
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|267.3 (30th)
|348.3 (11th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|96.0 (26th)
|105.1 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|3.8 (27th)
|3.7 (28th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|171.3 (30th)
|243.3 (10th)
|Sacks Allowed
|47 (29th)
|227 (T-19th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|35.8 (25th)
|37.9 (18th)
|Points Per Game
|15.9 (29th)
|21.4 (19th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|306.0 (7th)
|322.5 (15th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|125.2 (23rd)
|125.5 (24th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.2 (19th)
|4.5 (27th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|180.8 (4th)
|197.0 (7th)
|Sacks
|19 (T-30th)
|19 (T-30th)
|Takeaways
|8 (32nd)
|20 (T-5th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|35.5 (6th)
|36.5 (8th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|26.1 (31st)
|21.3 (17th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (55) needs two tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (7,435) needs 65 receiving yards to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 7,500 career receiving yards.
- Thielen is also tied for the second-most receptions (80) by any Panthers player through the first 12 games of a season in franchise history.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu (34) needs 10 tackles for loss to pass Julius Peppers for ninth all-time in Panthers history.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (202) needs 11 total tackle to pass Kris Jenkins for fifth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (54) needs three field goals to pass Joey Slye for third all-time in Panthers history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 110 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
• Carolina heads to 'The Big Easy' for a Week 14 matchup against NFC South foe, the New Orleans Saints, in Caesars Superdome. This will mark the 30th trip to New Orleans in franchise history (29 regular season, one playoff).
• This will mark the last of three-straight road games for the Panthers. Carolina is one of five teams this season to have a three- game road trip and it marks the fifth time in franchise history the team has had three consecutive road games (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2011).
• All time, this will mark the 58th regular-season matchup between the two teams with New Orleans leading 29-28. The regular-season series in New Orleans is all square at 14 wins apiece. The two teams squared off on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of the season with the Saints leaving Bank of America Stadium victorious, 20-17.
• Carolina enters Week 14 with a 1-11 record after falling short to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-18. The last time the Panthers traveled to New Orleans, Carolina defeated the Saints, 10-7, in the 2022 season finale.
• New Orleans enters the contest with a 5-7 record, including a 1-2 division record against the NFC South. The Saints have lost three-straight entering Week 14, including a 33-28 home loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 13.
Carolina is 25-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 13-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.