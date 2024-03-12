 2024 Mock Draft Report 1.0, with a pair of twos

CHARLOTTE — With reports coming out this week from multiple outlets that the Panthers traded pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for two draft picks, including this year's second-rounder, the team suddenly has more options.
So it's worth taking a look to see who the mock drafters are thinking might be in the neighborhood.
These mock drafts were all from a time when the Giants owned the 39th pick, so their positional needs were reflected rather than the Panthers' (sorry to Bo Nix, but a quarterback seems unlikely), but they also offer some sense of the players available.
As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.
We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.
