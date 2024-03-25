2024 Mock Draft Report 3.0

CHARLOTTE — With the recent trade that sent pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for two draft picks, including this year's second-rounder (39th overall), the Panthers suddenly have more options with which to work in the Top 40.

So it's worth taking a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be in the neighborhood.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.