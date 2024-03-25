 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

2024 Mock Draft Report 3.0

Mar 25, 2024 at 12:35 PM
MockDraft_Thumbnail_3 copy

CHARLOTTE — With the recent trade that sent pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for two draft picks, including this year's second-rounder (39th overall), the Panthers suddenly have more options with which to work in the Top 40.

So it's worth taking a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be in the neighborhood.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.

We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.

NFL.com
33rd and 39th
NFL
TE - Ben Sinnott
Kansas State

Read more here.

*Las Vegas Raiders projected trade with the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick.

Pro Football Network
33rd and 39th
cbs
WR - Ladd McConkey, Edge - Adisa Isaac
Georgia, Penn State

Read more here.

Draft Network
33rd and 39th
draft_network_logo
WR - Ladd McConkey, Edge - Marshawn Kneeland
Western Michigan, Georgia

Read more here.

Pro Football Focus
33rd and 39th
pff logo
WR - Ladd McConkey, LB - Payton Wilson
Georgia, NC State

Read more here.

Panthers welcome a bevy of free agents this week

The Carolina Panthers were busy in free agency this week, signing multiple players on both sides of the ball. The first wave arrived on Thursday and Friday, getting a tour of Bank of America Stadium, meeting coaches, teammates and taking in their new home.

240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-75
1 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 A'Shawn Robinson Arrival-06
2 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 A'Shawn Robinson Arrival-26
3 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 A'Shawn Robinson Arrival-33
4 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 A'Shawn Robinson Arrival-1
5 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 A'Shawn Robinson Arrival-2
6 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 A'Shawn Robinson Arrival-32
7 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Damien Lewis Arrival-22
8 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Damien Lewis Arrival-28
9 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Damien Lewis Arrival-07
10 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Damien Lewis Arrival-24
11 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Damien Lewis Arrival-21
12 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Damien Lewis Arrival-2
13 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Damien Lewis Arrival-12
14 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Dane Jackson Arrival-03
15 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Dane Jackson Arrival-25
16 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Dane Jackson Arrival-17
17 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Dane Jackson Arrival-23
18 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-19
19 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-14
20 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-69
21 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-38
22 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-36
23 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-35
24 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-24
25 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-02
26 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-32
27 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-31
28 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 DJ Wonnum Arrival-08
29 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 DJ Wonnum Arrival-49
30 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 DJ Wonnum Arrival-07
31 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 DJ Wonnum Arrival-31
32 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 DJ Wonnum Arrival-2
33 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 DJ Wonnum Arrival-09
34 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Josey Jewell Arrival-6
35 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Josey Jewell Arrival-8
36 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Josey Jewell Arrival-1
37 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Josey Jewell Arrival-5
38 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Josey Jewell Arrival-3
39 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Josey Jewell Arrival-4
40 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Josey Jewell Arrival-2
41 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Robert Hunt Arrival-03
42 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Robert Hunt Arrival-10
43 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Robert Hunt Arrival-09
44 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Robert Hunt Arrival-27
45 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Robert Hunt Arrival-1
46 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Robert Hunt Arrival-2
47 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240314 Robert Hunt Arrival-15
48 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240315 Robert Hunt Arrival-09
49 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240318 K'Lavon Chaisson Arrival-06
50 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240318 K'Lavon Chaisson Arrival-22
51 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240318 K'Lavon Chaisson Arrival-12
52 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240318 K'Lavon Chaisson Arrival-10
53 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240318 K'Lavon Chaisson Arrival-18
54 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240318 K'Lavon Chaisson Arrival-19
55 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240320 Yosh Nijman Arrival-26
56 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240320 Yosh Nijman Arrival-18
57 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240320 Yosh Nijman Arrival-08
58 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240320 Yosh Nijman Arrival-05
59 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240320 Yosh Nijman Arrival-07
60 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240320 Yosh Nijman Arrival-06
61 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240321 David Moore Arrival-27
62 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240321 David Moore Arrival-53
63 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240321 David Moore Arrival-52
64 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240321 David Moore Arrival-17
65 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240321 David Moore Arrival-20
66 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240321 David Moore Arrival-05
67 / 67
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Dave Canales likes new-look offensive line

With the additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, and Austin Corbett moving to center, Canales believes the Panthers can be a good group. Plus more from his 35-minute press conference.
news

Dave Canales sat next to Andy Reid, and wants to emulate his ability to adapt

The Panthers' rookie head coach has gravitated toward the best coach in the game, and wants to mold his offense around Bryce Young the way Reid has with many quarterbacks.
news

Dan Morgan wants to build through draft, "dominate" at the line of scrimmage

The Panthers GM said after a busy free agency, he wants to focus in the future on drafting well and taking care of their own players.
news

Notebook: Mike Tomlin thinks Diontae Johnson will be an immediate fit for Panthers

The Steelers coach said trading the wideout to Carolina was a matter of matching up needs, since they were looking for the upgrade at corner that Donte Jackson provided.
news

David and Nicole Tepper honored at 10th anniversary UNCF Charlotte Mayor's Masked Ball

The Tepper's were honored on Saturday night by the UNCF, for their continued support in education. 
news

Dan Morgan: "These moves are all with the future in mind"

The new President of Football Operations/General Manager has presided over a busy first two weeks of the league year, which he believes will help set the team on a sustainable course.
news

Panthers agree to terms with safety Nick Scott

Another former Rams safety joins the team, as Jordan Fuller's old teammate adds depth to the secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: March Madness

There's been a lot of stuff happening around here the last few weeks. It's hard to keep up. But it's kind of a whole new team now, and you had questions about it.
news

My View: What is an off-season

Panthers photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker gives a view of her favorite frames from the off-season.
news

Damien Lewis brings his old soul and nasty protective streak to Carolina

One of the Panthers' newest offensive guards wants this new-look line to be "mean, tough and nasty" while protecting Bryce Young. 
news

Robert Hunt was brought here to create change, without changing

Having gone from a 1A high school in Texas and two college offers, to one of the top guard contracts in the NFL, the Panthers are hoping Hunt remains the same humble (and talented) player.
Advertising