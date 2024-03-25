2024 Mock Draft Report 3.0

CHARLOTTE — With the recent trade that sent pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for two draft picks, including this year's second-rounder (39th overall), the Panthers suddenly have more options with which to work in the Top 40.
So it's worth taking a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be in the neighborhood.
As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.
We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.
*Las Vegas Raiders projected trade with the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick.
The Carolina Panthers were busy in free agency this week, signing multiple players on both sides of the ball. The first wave arrived on Thursday and Friday, getting a tour of Bank of America Stadium, meeting coaches, teammates and taking in their new home.