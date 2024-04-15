2024 Mock Draft Report 6.0

CHARLOTTE — The draft is just around the corner, with a little over a week to go before Rodger Goodell steps to the podium to start the clock. The Panthers currently don't hold any first round picks, but to have two picks in the Top 40.

As we get closer to the start of the draft, let's take a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be on the board.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.