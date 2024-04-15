 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
2024 Mock Draft Report 6.0

Apr 15, 2024 at 12:41 PM
MockDraft_Thumbnail_6

CHARLOTTE — The draft is just around the corner, with a little over a week to go before Rodger Goodell steps to the podium to start the clock. The Panthers currently don't hold any first round picks, but to have two picks in the Top 40.

As we get closer to the start of the draft, let's take a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be on the board.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.

We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.

NFL.com
33rd and 39th
NFL
DT - Braden Fiske, TE - Ben Sinnott
Florida State, Kansas State

ESPN
39th and 52nd
ESPN
WR - Ladd McConkey, CB - Mike Sainristil
Georgia, Michigan

*Los Angeles Rams projected trade with the Carolina Panthers for the 33rd pick. Panthers receive 52nd and 83rd pick and a third-round pick in 2025.


ProFootball Network
33rd and 39th
profootballnetwork
WR - Xavier Worthy, CB - T.J. Tampa
Texas, Iowa State

WalterFootball
33rd and 39th
Screen Shot 2024-04-02 at 10.06.51 AM
WR - Xavier Worthy, CB - Chau Smith-Wade
Texas, Washington State

PHOTOS: Panthers players voluntary offseason program Week 1

View photos from the weight room and the practice field as the Panthers' players went through their second day of voluntary offseason workouts on April 11, 2024.

240411 Voluntary Workouts-044 _
1 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-053 _
2 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-103 _
3 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-019 _
4 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-156 _
5 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-066 _
6 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-109 _
7 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-096 _
8 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-011 _
9 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-029 _
10 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-009 _
11 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-114 _
12 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-037 _
13 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-120 _
14 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-048 _
15 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-005 _
16 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-072 _
17 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-141 _
18 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-024 _
19 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-040 _
20 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-003 _
21 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-167 _
22 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-198 _
23 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-074 _
24 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-087 _
25 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-043 _
26 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-022 _
27 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-207 _
28 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-134 _
29 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-001 _
30 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-027 _
31 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-180 _
32 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-030 _
33 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-192 _
34 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-222 _
35 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-142 _
36 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-115 _
37 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-153 _
38 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-098 _
39 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-083 _
40 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-078 _
41 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-166 _
42 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-183 _
43 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-147 _
44 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-131 _
45 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-227 _
46 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-129 _
47 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
240411 Voluntary Workouts-012 _
48 / 48
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
