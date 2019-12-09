"A difficult week" ends with a difficult loss in Atlanta

Fewell said he felt in control and the players were confident in the plan.

Then Sunday's game against Atlanta unraveled, and it did so in an all-too familiar way. Carolina turned the ball over four times and failed to take it away. Quarterback Kyle Allen was sacked five times and the Panthers' run defense surrendered 159 yards. The Falcons also managed to score a 93-yard touchdown when an all-out blitz backfired.

A 10-10 game eventually became a 33-10 game. Frustrating? Disappointing? Maddening? All the above.

"Like it is every week – we didn't execute, we didn't make enough plays," wide receiver Curtis Samuel said.

Execution has been the buzzword for a few weeks running. Yes, the offensive play-caller was new against Atlanta with Scott Turner stepping into that role. And yes, the defensive play-caller was also new with Fewell handling the majority of those decisions.

But the execution remained inconsistent across the board.

"We just have to execute better as players," McCaffrey said. "Whatever play is called, whoever the coach is, we have to do a better job executing."

Why have the miscues persisted?

It's a question that's been haunting the Panthers.

"I wish I could put my finger on that," Fewell said. "If I could, then we wouldn't do the things that we have done.

"We have to look at what we're doing and see if we can do it better."

The sting of defeat and the silence that comes with it in the postgame locker room has been there for five consecutive Sundays.

When Fewell gathered the team together, he spoke quietly and deliberately.