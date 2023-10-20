Adam Thielen, having a season for the ages (and the aged)

These stats are usually the province of much younger men. He's the oldest player in the top 10 in both categories — 31-year-old whippersnapper Keenan Allen has him by 28 yards, as they're ninth and 10th in yardage, but Thielen has seven more receptions in six games than Allen.

Otherwise, there are a lot of cats in their 20s who aren't putting up the kind of numbers the 33-year-old Thielen is.

He also leads the league in third-down receptions, with 17 for 194 yards, illustrating the kind of trust his rookie quarterback has in him.

And maybe it's his age or his unassuming appearance, but it appears people are still surprised by his production.

"I would say keep doubting him," offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said with a grin. "All he's done is prove them wrong since Day 1.

"I love his mentality. He embodies a warrior spirit. Not that I doubted him before, but he has a lot more dog in him than I probably saw from the outside looking in. Just the way he goes about his business every single day. He commands respect. He talks a little trash on the football field, which is also my personality; I like that, too.