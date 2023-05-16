Advanced Health Tips from Atrium Health

People of all ages, activity levels, and occupation are constantly looking for ways to increase the quality of their time, whether that is for a better workout, more productivity throughout the workday, or to simply have more free time with family and friends. Routine building is very important to achieving these goals and improving quality of life. Setting good daily habits not only improves efficiency but also reduces stress levels and anxiety in our lives. In this modern era where technology is more ingrained in our everyday lives, limiting screen time and distractions is extremely important to having an efficient and structured routine, especially in children. Studies have shown clear improvement in sleep, mental health, and physical fitness in adults as well as children. Positive daily routines and focus on goals is a good place to start to tame the hectic lives we are all living today, but don't forget to build in some time for fun with family and friends.