Alex Cook signed from Giants practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some much-needed safety depth Tuesday, signing Alex Cook from the Giants practice squad and getting him onto the practice field to begin learning his new team.

Cook provides help where they need it most, as they were without both starters ﻿Vonn Bell﻿ and ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ last week. Woods, who has missed the last three games, could potentially return after the bye (that's why they didn't put him on IR), while Bell's absence could linger past then.

The Panthers started special teamer ﻿Sam Franklin Jr.﻿ and elevated veteran ﻿Matthias Farley﻿ from the practice squad last week to fill in.

Cook was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie from Washington.

For the Huskies, he was a team captain and started all 13 games last year, leading the team in tackles.