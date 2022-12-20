Ask The Old Guy: Holiday greetings

----------------------------------------------------------

Football is such an emotional roller coaster. Every time I get my hopes up about the Panthers, they disappoint. They looked awful Sunday. Where was the urgency?

Do the Panthers have a plan this off-season to address the pass rush? It always seems non-existent, and this team can't just rush four and generate pressure. Brian Burns seems to have gone quiet lately. Someone who's about to be paid 25 million a year needs to make more of an impact IMO.

Someone who doesn't seem to be talked about a lot is Jeremy Chinn. He's not a fit at safety. There are no game-changing plays, and he seems to have a really hard time in coverage. Happy Holidays! — Jeff, Henderson, NV

Jeff packed a lot into that one, but here's more. It's not just football, the emotional roller coaster applies to the whole holiday season. We think they're supposed to be perfect, but they're not always like the versions you see on television. That's why we should be nicer to people this time of year when we're all in a perpetual short week.

As to Burns, I get what you're saying, but he did have two sacks two weeks ago (getting him to 10.0 at that point). He has 10.5 for the season, and that's 10th in the league. And they've gotten some help lately from guys such as Frankie Luvu and Marquis Haynes Sr. late in games, and that helps. But Jeff's larger point stands. Yes, you'd love to have someone opposite Burns to apply a little pressure on the other side. That's a harder problem to solve because getting one guy like him isn't easy.

His point about Chinn is also valid and probably under-discussed. Jeremy hasn't been playing his best football lately since coming back from that hamstring earlier this year. I don't think it's because of the injury, but the lack of plays made does coincide with the time he was out.

We've seen what Chinn can do. But he hasn't lately. Wilks was giving him an earful on the sideline in Seattle the other week over some problems in coverage, and he hasn't impacted a game lately. He's on that list of guys Wilks put on the screen the other week and challenged to do better, and he needs to. In eight games this year, he has one sack, no interceptions, and no forced or recovered fumbles.

Chinn's an interesting case. I don't know that being a 220-pound linebacker is good for the prospect of him playing in the league for 10 years. I don't know that many people get to that level of longevity anyway. I know he's made more plays when he's been in the box, and that what's left of this defensive coaching staff is trying to get him closer to the line of scrimmage more often.