Ask The Old Guy: Let's go camping

You'll probably get dozens of questions like this, so I'll just submit the best one. Any indication they are looking into adding another player at the edge position? Also just moved to Charlotte and need your top three must-try restaurants (any food type). Thank you, and good luck in the heat of Spartanburg. — Jim, Charlotte

You're right, Jim. This was the best of the lot. Welcome to town, and as our way of welcoming you to the Queen City, we're making you this week's Friend Of The Mailbag and will get the appropriate honorarium on the way to you soon.

This has actually been one of the most-asked questions of the entire offseason, for a good reason.

There's a big question mark opposite Burns at the other outside linebacker spot, with a couple of former 4-3 defensive ends in Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos and rookie DJ Johnson in the mix now. Or, as defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said earlier this offseason: "We've got Mr. Burns. And then we've got a bunch of guys that are fighting and clawing and doing a heck of a job." (Release the hounds GIF goes here.)

They're keeping an eye on the pool of free agents at the position, which got a little more shallow when Leonard Floyd went to Buffalo. As we discussed previously, pass-rushers retain value as the months go on since everybody needs them, so they don't necessarily get a lot cheaper the closer you get to camp.

They're aware it's a need and are monitoring things there. But it will be interesting to see how the guys on hand look when they put pads on because you're kind of guessing about defensive players until you see them hit people. Johnson, this year's third-round pick, has the tools to become a starting-caliber player, but that's a projection at this point. Stay tuned.