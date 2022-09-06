Ask The Old Guy: Let's kick this thing off

----------------------------------------------------------

I would like to know if you like my idea for having two bye weeks during the season, instead of a holiday week to start the season and a seemingly random bye during the season? I have followed you since you started at the Rock Hill Herald and have enjoyed your writing and witty (if a little crotchety) comments. Thanks for bringing a laugh, or at least a smile, to my face on many, many occasions. Since I feel I know you, I know you are a smart guy, and therefore, I'll let just give you the facts of my proposal and let you draw your own conclusions.

- I propose that every team should have two bye weeks. One on either Week 6 or 7 and one on either Week 13 or 14. This means that there will be only eight games on Weeks 6, 7, 13, and 14.

- All the teams in each division will have the same bye weeks.

- When a division has a bye week, the corresponding division in the other conference shall play that week. For example, when the NFC South has a bye week, the AFC South will be playing and vice versa.

- On the weeks where a division plays while its corresponding division is on a bye, the teams in that division should play each other. So, when the AFC South is on bye, the Panthers will play another team from the NFC South.

That's it. Here is basically what it would look like. During the season, there will be four weeks affected by byes. Each of those weeks will have eight games. These games will be 2 "rivalry" games per region (north, south, east, and west) of the US.

Darin, if you are still reading this, I hope this has intrigued you enough to start thinking of the impact this change (both positive and negative) would have on the league in four areas:

- Physical and mental health of players and coaches

- Competitive advantages

- Revenue

- Job of the schedule makers.

P.S. On hearing that the NFL season would have four bye weeks in which a full half of the players are out, most Fantasy players will initially be aghast. However, if you play Weeks 6 and 7 and then Weeks 13 and 14 as if they are one week each, the bye week chaos is met with order. In fact, you would never even have to consider bye weeks ever. — John, Kannapolis, NC

I'm going to congratulate John on a couple of things, including kissing up to the host. But also for thinking outside the box. This is like 400 words of "listening to Art Bell while driving an overnight long-haul truck full of produce and possibly meth" sort of outside-the-box, but still.

This question/answer blew my mind. It also seems crazy on its face but seems reasonable after a long weekend and a long preseason. I love outside-the-box thinking (I also value a good box sometimes, because when you have many small and loose items, what you really need is a squarish vessel with a bottom to hold them all).

In general, I think more bye weeks are good, for them and me. I'd happily sign up for a President's Day Super Bowl if it meant my next weekend off wasn't in December. On the other hand, having experienced a few Labor Day weekend Saturdays since they moved cut day to the Tuesday before, you'll pry that one from my cold, dead hands.

Until I can process this more fully, I will say I'm intrigued. Additionally, I'll say I'm forwarding this to the powers that be at 345 Park Avenue. And also the FBI.