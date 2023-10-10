Ask The Old Guy: Oh, and five

OK, so things do not look good so far this season in pretty much all phases of the game. I'm sure you hear all of the time from Monday morning quarterbacks who say they know what we can do to fix things. Sorry, but this is another one of those times. I know there are a lot of things that would help Bryce Young﻿, but I think the most significant thing would be a solid run game. One like we had the second half of last year. One that put up over 300 against Detroit. I know we paid a lot of money for Miles Sanders﻿, but I have to say he has been nothing short of disappointing so far. I am, and have been, really impressed with Chuba Hubbard﻿. I'm sure you love getting stats, but let's check out the data.

Chuba (35 carries for 154 yards, 4.4 avg) has been getting fewer carries than Sanders (61 carries for 190 yards, 3.1 avg) yet is averaging almost 1.5 yards more per carry. It looks like Sanders just runs right into people rather than cutting back and hitting a hole like Hubbard. Chuba is a bigger back and just looks like he is ready to fight for those extra couple yards. One could make the argument that Sanders (15 receptions on 24 targets for 81 yards, 5.4 avg) is a better option in the passing game, but those stats don't seem to make too much of a difference either (Hubbard 12 receptions on 14 targets for 57 yards, 4.8 avg). I know the O-line is banged up, and the backup guards have not been cutting it so far. Hopefully, this will get better when Austin Corbett comes back.

Short story long, I think we need to feed Chuba a little more and get back to the smash-mouth ground game to take a little pressure off the rookie. Keep Pounding! — Justin, Johns Island, SC

See, this is a real question.

The lack of a consistent vision for the ground game has been a consistent issue for them through five weeks, and some of that is structural, and some of that is situational.

As Justin noted, the stats paint a pretty clear picture. Sanders is a talented back, and there's a way in which he's the kind of back you want (assuming he hangs onto the ball). He's shifty and fast and put up a lot of numbers in Philadelphia.

But at the moment, it's hard to argue that Hubbard's not running better and deserves more opportunities. You get the sense that they'd like to (based on the fact Hubbard has played more snaps than Sanders the last two weeks), but when you're down three scores at halftime, it's kind of hard to commit to the run the way you might want to.

Hubbard's a more physical inside runner, the kind who can slam it up in there and get a positive result. Honestly, Shenault is too, and the snaps we've seen of him in the backfield suggest using him as a conventional big-back makes some degree of sense.

You can't just roll Sanders out to the curb on Tuesday morning; he's too talented for that. And if you think about the place he's from (Philadelphia), having a group of backs with complementary skills has always been the vibe, going back to when Duce Staley was one of them.