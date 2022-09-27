Ask The Old Guy: The right stuff?

Sorry for the long question, but I need to explain myself with this one: Ever since Luke Kuechly left, we haven't really had a star at the linebacker position, and in my opinion, that affects our defense more than people think. We may be a stout defense, but as of Week 2, we hadn't yet forced a turnover (I think), and we don't really make "big plays" on defense; we just don't give up big plays. I think the coaching staff should consider moving Jeremy Chinn back to linebacker. I understand that if a player is equally adept at two positions, he should play the one where he can play a longer career, but I don't think Chinn is equally good at the positions. He is a good safety, but he was a great linebacker, and in today's league, great linebackers can carry a defense (see Fred Warner, Darius Leonard, and of course, Luke in the past). I especially remember that Vikings game where Chinn was ELECTRIC. My point is our linebackers have been average at best since Luke left. But Chinn was special there because he was great against the run but could also cover like a safety. I know the likelihood that the coaches move him back to LB because of a fan's opinion is essentially zero. But is there any scenario where you see Chinn going back to his best position other than every LB on the roster getting injured? Again, sorry for the long question, I'm just passionate about this team being the best it can be, and I think that's with Chinn at 'backer. — Grant, Gahanna, OH