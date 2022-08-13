Baker Mayfield puts points on the board in Panthers debut

LANDOVER, Md. — Baker Mayfield's first drive was a productive one.

In his first preseason start, Mayfield was a reasonable 4-of-7 for 46 yards passing, and led a 13-play field goal drive to open the game, staking the Panthers to a 3-0 lead.

Mayfield missed a chance at a big play when a deep ball to Robbie Anderson was broken up in the end zone, but he did have a couple of nice third-down conversions to Shi Smith. There was an apparent miscommunication on his final third down play, as his pass and receiver Brandon Zylstra were not in the same location.

He was out there without Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore, so it was an encouraging debut.

That represented the day for Mayfield, since the plan was to let him play eight to 10 snaps, and then make way for Sam Darnold.