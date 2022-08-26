UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

Aug 26, 2022 at 07:18 PM
Stadium

UPDATE at 7:13 p.m.

UPDATE at 7:03 PM:

CHARLOTTE - At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol.

In accordance with the Panthers' inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field.

When lightning is detected within an 8-mile radius of Bank of America Stadium, the venue enters a Shelter in Place protocol. This protocol remains in effect until there is no lightning detected within an 8-mile radius of the stadium for 30 minutes.

This story will be updated throughout the evening and updates will be posted on the Panthers twitter account.

