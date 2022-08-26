UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE - At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol.

In accordance with the Panthers' inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field.

When lightning is detected within an 8-mile radius of Bank of America Stadium, the venue enters a Shelter in Place protocol. This protocol remains in effect until there is no lightning detected within an 8-mile radius of the stadium for 30 minutes.