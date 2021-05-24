Bank of America Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity in 2021

Masks won't be required, but they will be available to anyone who wants one. There will not be separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans, and temperature checks are no longer required.

The team will also continue with many of the health and safety plans implemented during the pandemic — including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium, disinfecting robots and mobile ticketing to move people efficiently into the building.

"We are committed to delivering an enjoyable and safe environment," Glick said. "This last year has been a challenging and disruptive year. It's also led us to create smart and innovative solutions to meet the challenges that we all face, and that's been true here at Bank of America Stadium. Many of the new features that the fans saw that attended games in 2020 in a limited capacity will be back and part of our normal operating procedure."

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend events at the stadium.

Glick said the organization will continue to monitor public health guidelines and government regulations.