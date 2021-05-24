 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity in 2021

May 24, 2021 at 02:21 PM
CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Stadium is ready to get back to normal, and that begins with having a full house again.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment president Tom Glick said Monday that the stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity when events resume later this summer.

"I am happy to confirm that we will be operating here at Bank of America Stadium at full capacity and under normal circumstances for the 2021 season," Glick said. "We are delighted to reach this point, and we know that our fans are delighted because we have been hearing from our fans."

After North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently lifted most indoor mask requirements, mass gathering limits, and social distancing guidelines, the organization is ready to welcome fans back into the building.

Glick said that maintaining a safe environment remains important for the organization.

"I'd like to thank our local and state partners, the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the state of North Carolina. We've relied on them. We've consulted with them to get through 2020. It's a great partnership and will be part of what we do going forward."

Masks won't be required, but they will be available to anyone who wants one. There will not be separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans, and temperature checks are no longer required.

The team will also continue with many of the health and safety plans implemented during the pandemic — including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium, disinfecting robots and mobile ticketing to move people efficiently into the building.

"We are committed to delivering an enjoyable and safe environment," Glick said. "This last year has been a challenging and disruptive year. It's also led us to create smart and innovative solutions to meet the challenges that we all face, and that's been true here at Bank of America Stadium. Many of the new features that the fans saw that attended games in 2020 in a limited capacity will be back and part of our normal operating procedure."

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend events at the stadium.

Glick said the organization will continue to monitor public health guidelines and government regulations.

To get more information on PSL season tickets or single-game tickets, please click here.

