Best of rookie minicamp: Friday, May 13

May 13, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Ikem Ekwonu

Related Content

news

Panthers announce rookie minicamp roster

Draft picks, undrafted free agents and invited workout players will gather in Charlotte this weekend.

news

2022 single-game tickets on sale now

Fans can now purchase tickets for the 2022 season which features nine home games.

news

Hidden details of the 2022 schedule release video

Go inside all the special details and 'Easter eggs' of this year's schedule release video.

news

Facts and Figures: 2022 Schedule

Four of the first five games of the schedule are at home.

news

Panthers announce full 2022 schedule

Carolina will play four of its first five games at home.

news

Panthers to open 2022 season at home against Cleveland in Week 1

This is the fifth-straight year that Carolina has opened the season at home.

news

Panthers release two to get to roster limit

The team waived tackle Aaron Monteiro and wide receiver Aaron Parker in advance of rookie minicamp.

news

2022 NFL schedule to be released tonight

Fans will be able to make plans and purchase single-game tickets starting tonight at 9 p.m.

news

Panthers release Azur Kamara

The team still needs to make two more roster moves prior to rookie minicamp to get to the 90-man limit.

news

Panthers announce 2022 rookie jersey numbers

Ikem Ekwonu will wear No. 79, while Matt Corral has No. 9.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Ikem Ekwonu

The first-round pick is their fourth to agree to his rookie deal, giving the left tackle a chance to hit the ground running at rookie minicamp.

Advertising