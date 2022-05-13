Best of rookie minicamp: Friday, May 13

On their evaluation of Corral, Rhule said: “We loved the way Matt played."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says he’s impressed with Matt Corral’s preparation, since this week is about building a base for everything that’s to come.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022
“We’re going to start Matt from the ground up."
Rhule on Ekwonu: We drafted him with the idea of playing him on the left side, specifically tackle.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022
Cade Mays, on the other hand, will be used all over the place.
Mays said he’s known Matt Corral since they were in high school, they used to be in a group text together during the recruiting era.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022
Cade Mays says he’s glad to be back in football mode, since “the underwear Olympics really is not my forte."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022
Also, said when choosing numbers, it was between 4 and 9. One of the reasons he picked 9 is because of Matt Stafford.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) May 13, 2022
“I had a chip on my shoulder before, but it just got bigger.” - Matt Corral on “falling” to the third round— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) May 13, 2022
Ekwonu said he came in at 323 pounds, feels comfortable playing anywhere from 315-330.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022
Panthers Ikem Ekwonu says he’s working at left tackle this weekend.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022
(Of course, there are only four offensive linemen here this weekend. But this is where we expect him to remain.)
In addition to their rookies in this weekend’s minicamp, the Panthers are bringing in a number of tryout players, including former Cowboys and Steelers WR Ryan Switzer (UNC). https://t.co/nai8ozdYZj— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) May 13, 2022