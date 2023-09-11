Best Of Social: Panthers celebrate the opener in Germany

The Panthers celebrated Week 1, German style, over the weekend with a number of events in the Frankfurt area.

On Friday, they sent a group including Sir Purr and TopCats to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for events, which included meet and greets as well as Play 60 Football and Cheer Clinics for youth.

Saturday, the group was there in support of the Frankfurt Galaxy, as they hosted a playoff game in the European League of Football.