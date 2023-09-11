Best Of Social: Panthers celebrate the opener in Germany

The Panthers celebrated Week 1, German style, over the weekend with a number of events in the Frankfurt area.
On Friday, they sent a group including Sir Purr and TopCats to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for events, which included meet and greets as well as Play 60 Football and Cheer Clinics for youth.
Saturday, the group was there in support of the Frankfurt Galaxy, as they hosted a playoff game in the European League of Football.
Sunday, they participated in RTL's Fan Fest for a Panthers vs. Falcons watch party at the stadium in Frankfurt, which included a Panthers photo booth and lounge area.
The trip extends the team's efforts in Germany, including having punter Johnny Hekker announce the selection of fourth-rounder Chandler Zavala from Römerburg.
The Panthers continue to build the brand through German social accounts and web articles, which have been part of the outreach since 2019.
The Panthers' various efforts in Germany, including February's Keep Pounding Tour with Luke Kuechly, came after the December 2021 announcement by the NFL that awarded the Carolina Panthers International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) rights in Germany.
These rights give the Panthers access to Germany for marketing, fan engagement, and commercialization as part of the NFL's long-term, strategic effort to build global brands and drive international NFL fan growth. Participation in the International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) initiative spans 19 teams across 10 countries.
View photos of the Panthers' recent trip to Germany, where TopCats and Sir Purr met with our fans overseas.