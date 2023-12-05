Bradley Bozeman nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award 

During their RV road trip in 2020, the Bozemans focused on anti-bullying assemblies in schools, spreading a message of support and inclusivity for vulnerable children. To date, Bradley and Nikki have shared their message with over 250,000 students.

They were initially approached by a member of a school's community outreach team about a child being bullied, and the Bozemans decided to go to the girl's school to eat lunch with her. When they arrived at the school, the principal asked if they could share the message with an entire student body. What was supposed to be lunch became a three-hour assembly, which included children sharing their stories of troubles at home and attempted suicides. They were so moved that they decided in the parking lot that day that it would become their lives work.

And since coming to Charlotte prior to the 2022 season, they've continued to add to those efforts and their family, proving that this is not a one-off charity appearance but a way of life for the couple.

As their family has grown (with their young son Brody and a second child on the way), they're making it clear that giving back will be part of who they are as a family.

"Our work is nowhere close to being over. You know, (Brody)'s going to grow up in this whether he likes it or not. I feel like we've set a pretty good example for him and are just going to continue to do that and continue to make sure that he knows what kind of impact you can have on people's lives and to start that ripple effect with them, for them to start a ripple effect on others.

"You know, that's what it's all about. And we just want to make the biggest impact we can."

As a player, Bozeman's no-nonsense and direct, going straight at the problem from his spot in the middle of it all.

And by addressing their needs at the heart of their communities, they're trying to solve problems at the grassroots level.

As a nominee, Bozeman will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally on CBS on Thursday, Feb. 8.