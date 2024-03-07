Brandt Tilis has found his next challenge, and quick rapport with new teammates

Tilis has always had the ability to think about the end game and how to get there. He joked that he stopped antagonizing the local Cowboys fans when he was in middle school and that not being as vocal a fan of other teams was "a survival strategy."

But he also realized early on that being part of a team was something he wanted, since doing things alongside others gave him motivation to do the parts he wasn't wild about.

He said he was aware that he was a high-performer in the classroom as a kid, but his parents would grow frustrated with his grades sometimes, because he didn't always do the homework in certain classes.

"So when I was in middle school and high school, I wouldn't do my homework," he confessed. "I would go take the tests, get an A, and then take a zero on my homework, and it would frustrate my parents because they're like, what are you doing? You're hurting your future by doing this. And some of it's just boring. Like, I know this stuff. Why do I do the homework? Why do I have to show the work?"

But as he progressed into more advanced math classes and began to study statistics, he found that spark of motivation to dig into the process.

"Some classes, it was fun, especially math," he said. "Like, hey, this is fun, like solving a puzzle. Statistics, like this is the fun stuff. And so I was able to kind of gamify it. And then when I realized how GPAs worked, then I could really gamify it and then I actually started caring about everything.

"But the point is, you get the best out of me when I believe in the endpoint; I think that is the best way to say it. I guess I'm like a typical millennial in that sense, right? Like I'm not going to work because somebody tells me to work, I'm going to work because I believe in what we're working towards. And so I've been a huge sports fan my whole life, and I knew that if I was going to have a successful career in anything, it was going to be in sports because it was a passion."

When he was in college at the University of Rochester (he has two degrees in economics and statistics, including a special citation in finance), he sought work as an intern with the Raiders. And he didn't start negotiating contracts or working with numbers. Like most people in NFL front offices, he started at the bottom while classmates were walking into far more lucrative positions upon graduation.

He would answer phones and transfer calls to coaches at training camp — and hearing a millennial marvel at the archaic nature of a landline is amusing — among all the other menial tasks.

"I ran a switchboard, I'd run errands, like go get snacks for the coaches for their nightly meetings," he recalled. "I'd pass out calendars. I'd do airport runs; I mean, anything anybody needed me to do, I would go do. I just wanted a job in the league, and I knew that I would have to eat s--- to get there. And so, whatever they want, I don't think I said no to anything. I was up at six o'clock in the morning, checking players in for breakfast, and I was up until 11:30, 12 o'clock at night, shutting the office down. And it was like a source of pride for me to be up early working.

"I got over the 'Oh, there's a player' thing pretty quickly and just realized that it's fun to win and be part of a team."

His background as a part of a team that figured out that formula is why he's here now. And with a complicated puzzle in front of him, his problem-solving nature won't lack for stimuli in the coming weeks. The Panthers have some big-ticket items in front of them but just 20 contracts on the books for the 2025 season, so he's headed into a significant birthday week that might not allow for much time for cake.

But he's walking into it with a guy he's quickly come to work with in Morgan, along with head coach Dave Canales, as they've tried to solve this puzzle methodically and for the long haul. And since it's a puzzle, and he sees the why, it has his full attention.

"There wasn't like this special moment, but we've had a lot of really good conversations, I've had quality time with each of them individually," Tilis said. "I've had quality time with the three of us, there's been intentionality with getting to know each other.