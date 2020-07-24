Bravvion Roy's familiarity with Carolina's coaching staff could give him an edge

That's coming from someone who played on turf that got up to 181 degrees last September during the hottest game in the history of Baylor's McLane Stadium.

"My cleats melted and stuff like that during that game. Then I got on my high school turf two days ago and it was just as hot," Roy said. "The weather said it was like 103 out, but it felt like 115 or something like that. And that on turf is just crazy hot. So when I stepped on the field, my feet started instantly burning."

Roy was on the field for about an hour to get his workout in.

"I just dealt with it. My cleats started melting a little bit. I had to tape them up, and then I just got up out of there," he said. "It ain't nothing like North Carolina. It's hot-hot out here (in Texas) — and humid."

But Roy doesn't quite know that for sure, since reporting to Bank of America Stadium will be his first exposure to Charlotte.

"By this time last year, everybody would've been settled in and all. Now, I know I got drafted, but it just feels like I'm still training trying to get to the Combine or something," Roy said. "I know once I get to North Carolina, get to the stadium, get to the locker room, then it'll sink in, like, 'OK, now I'm here.'"