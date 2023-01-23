Brian Burns, Johnny Hekker named to All-NFC team by PFWA

CHARLOTTE – Two Panthers received postseason honors Monday.
Defensive end Brian Burns and punter Johnny Hekker were selected to the Professional Football Writers of America's 2022 All-NFC team for their performances last year.
Burns put up big numbers in his fourth season with Carolina, wrapping up 12.5 sacks, 63 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits in 16 games this season – all career highs.
Burns finished the year eighth in the league in tackles for loss and ninth in sacks, eclipsing the double-digit mark for the first time in his career.
Hekker made an immediate impact in his first season with the Panthers. The 2010s NFL All-Decade punter signed with Carolina after a 10-year stint with the Rams, and he broke a franchise record in his first year with the Panthers.
Hekker knocked 39 punts inside the 20-yard line this season, leading the NFL and beating the previous best in a single season when Todd Sauerbrun placed 35 punts inside the 20 in 2001. Hekker landed 48.1 percent of his punts inside the 20, second in the league to the 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky.
Carolina was led by Shaq Thompson who had seven tackles to finish the season with 135 tackles, ninth-most in franchise history and Frankie Luvu who totaled 19 tackles for loss this season, finishing second in the NFL.