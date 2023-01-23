Brian Burns, Johnny Hekker named to All-NFC team by PFWA

Jan 23, 2023 at 02:21 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Johnny Hekker, Brian Burns

CHARLOTTE – Two Panthers received postseason honors Monday.

Defensive end Brian Burns and punter Johnny Hekker were selected to the Professional Football Writers of America's 2022 All-NFC team for their performances last year.

Burns put up big numbers in his fourth season with Carolina, wrapping up 12.5 sacks, 63 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits in 16 games this season – all career highs.

Burns finished the year eighth in the league in tackles for loss and ninth in sacks, eclipsing the double-digit mark for the first time in his career.

Hekker made an immediate impact in his first season with the Panthers. The 2010s NFL All-Decade punter signed with Carolina after a 10-year stint with the Rams, and he broke a franchise record in his first year with the Panthers.

Hekker knocked 39 punts inside the 20-yard line this season, leading the NFL and beating the previous best in a single season when Todd Sauerbrun placed 35 punts inside the 20 in 2001. Hekker landed 48.1 percent of his punts inside the 20, second in the league to the 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky.

Best of Panthers linebackers in 2022

Carolina was led by Shaq Thompson who had seven tackles to finish the season with 135 tackles, ninth-most in franchise history and Frankie Luvu who totaled 19 tackles for loss this season, finishing second in the NFL.

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
1 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
2 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
3 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
4 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
5 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
6 / 25

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
7 / 25

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
8 / 25

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
9 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
10 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
11 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
12 / 25

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
13 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
14 / 25

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
15 / 25

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
16 / 25

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
17 / 25

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
18 / 25

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
19 / 25

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
20 / 25

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
21 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
22 / 25

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
23 / 25

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
24 / 25

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
25 / 25

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

The Panthers continued the process Monday by interviewing former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

news

Next Chapter: Rhys Lloyd balances all aspects of life after NFL career

The Panthers' kickoff specialist from 2007-10 has moved back to North Carolina and is focused on being a father to his three children.

news

Bradley Bozeman's free agency big for Panthers, and his family

The center was a key component of their run game in 2022, and as he considers his options as an unrestricted free agent, he's also thinking about his new son.

news

Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

They added the local product and former North Carolina safety to the offseason roster, after he spent the last three years with the Vikings.

news

Jaycee Horn named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The second-year cornerback rebounded from a frustrating foot injury early in his rookie season to earn notice as one of the league's ascending cover men.

news

Ask The Old Guy: The search continues

The Panthers are still in the middle of looking for a head coach, but there were plenty of other issues on readers' minds this week, as we begin the sorting of the offseason.

news

For Ikem Ekwonu, his rookie year was just a start

The 2022 first-round left tackle knows the expectations will increase, but his growth during his first season lends a sense of stability at a time when the Panthers have other questions.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 1.0: Kicking off the offseason

Media members mocked quarterbacks to the Panthers in the first round.

news

Derrick Brown already looking to the future

The Panthers' defensive tackle had a career season in 2022, but he is eager to position himself toward bigger things for the next year.

news

Important 2023 NFL offseason dates

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

news

Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

The Panthers added the former Buccaneers and Browns cornerback to the roster for the coming year.

Advertising