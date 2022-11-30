Brian Burns named NFC defensive player of the week

CHARLOTTE — Brian Burns reached his milestone Sunday, and picked up a little extra recognition for his efforts.

The Panthers defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week Wednesday after his two-sack performance in the win over the Broncos.

Burns also had a tackle for a loss, and three quarterback hits in the win, and also batted down a Russell Wilson pass at the line of scrimmage.

He now has 10.0 sacks for the season, the first time he's hit double figures in his career.

The 2019 first-round pick made his first Pro Bowl last year after his second straight 9.0-sack season.