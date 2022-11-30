Brian Burns named NFC defensive player of the week

CHARLOTTE — Brian Burns reached his milestone Sunday, and picked up a little extra recognition for his efforts.
The Panthers defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week Wednesday after his two-sack performance in the win over the Broncos.
Burns also had a tackle for a loss, and three quarterback hits in the win, and also batted down a Russell Wilson pass at the line of scrimmage.
He now has 10.0 sacks for the season, the first time he's hit double figures in his career.
The 2019 first-round pick made his first Pro Bowl last year after his second straight 9.0-sack season.
It's his second player of the week award after also winning it in Week 11 of 2020.
Brian Burns ranks sixth in franchise history with 35.5 career sacks, and is six away from Hall of Famer Kevin Greene for fifth on that list (41.5).