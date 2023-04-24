Brian Burns undergoes ankle surgery

CHARLOTTE — Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns had surgery on his right ankle last Wednesday.

He's expected to recover in time for training camp, with the expectation he will return with no limitations for the upcoming season.

Burns missed the regular season finale with an ankle sprain. He recovered in time to participate in the Pro Bowl Games, but as he returned to the team's offseason program, he continued to feel soreness.

Tests last week revealed a small fracture, and he had a procedure with Dr. Robert Anderson at Atrium Health Mercy to address the issue.