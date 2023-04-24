Brian Burns undergoes ankle surgery

Apr 24, 2023 at 07:37 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Brian Burns
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns had surgery on his right ankle last Wednesday.

He's expected to recover in time for training camp, with the expectation he will return with no limitations for the upcoming season.

Burns missed the regular season finale with an ankle sprain. He recovered in time to participate in the Pro Bowl Games, but as he returned to the team's offseason program, he continued to feel soreness.

Tests last week revealed a small fracture, and he had a procedure with Dr. Robert Anderson at Atrium Health Mercy to address the issue.

Burns earned his second Pro Bowl recognition last year after recording a career-best 12.5 sacks.

PHOTOS: Best of Brian Burns throughout his career in Carolina

Brian Burns ranks sixth in franchise history with 36.0 career sacks, and is six away from Hall of Famer Kevin Greene for fifth on that list (41.5).

