Bryce Young gets his first comeback, first win, first game ball

Thielen talked about another throw earlier in the game, when Young showed his ability to escape a congested pocket (he was sacked six times) and keep plays alive.

"I think it's the things he did all game long," Thielen said. "The long completion down the sideline that I didn't see it, obviously. I was running my route, but now you see the play back, and you see that he's getting pressure, almost sacked, wheels out, and throws up a ball that gives me an opportunity to go make a play.

"It's those kinds of plays that make a quarterback from a good quarterback to a great quarterback. He has the ability to do that, and it's those things that help us win games."

But, and this is very important to point out, it was just one game. They're still 1-6, and that's not good.

And if they needed anyone to remind them of that, their rookie quarterback was first among them, in no uncertain terms.

"Yeah, even though it felt like one win, again, it's great," Young said. " Obviously, we didn't have to start we wanted. But again, we also understand this is one win. In Week 8. And it's great, we enjoy it, but it felt like that.