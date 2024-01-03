Bryce Young has held up. "He's obviously very physically tough." 

One of the bigger shots he's taken this season came last week, when Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris dropped him, and Young was slow to get up.

But he said Wednesday there was never a consideration of coming out of the game, saying the fall was just "awkward."

"Just took a little bit longer to get up from," Young said. "But after that, I was able to walk back to the sideline, to the tent for a second; everything was all good, and I just wanted to do everything I could to get back. It was nothing serious, which definitely is a blessing."

Young said he wasn't necessarily trying to prove his toughness to people and has kept his focus on the primary goal, which is not just staying upright but getting his team into the end zone and winning more games in the future.

"My job as a quarterback is for us to win games, to lead the offense to lead the team to win games, and obviously we haven't done that," he said. "So there's a lot of things that I have to improve on, that we have to improve on. That's really all there is to go off of.

"So it's not all bad, not all good. There's stuff to build upon, and there's stuff to learn from and to grow from. But ultimately, the reason we're all here, what the league is all about is winning games, and I didn't do a good enough job of that at all."