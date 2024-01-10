Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

"I haven't really had that time to reflect (yet) and to do that self scout," Young said Monday. "I'll definitely sit down, I'll watch every snap, go through it, chart things, figure out strengths and weaknesses, all that stuff. I don't wanna just say something random and it not be the truth. But, I'll know when I get a chance to do that."

Young called losing Frank Reich as the toughest part of his rookie season, experiencing a head coaching change up close. But from the field level point of view, there is so much of Young's game to scout, over the course of a 17-game season that saw him go through two play-callers but three changes, from Reich, to Thomas Brown, back to Reich, then back to Brown again.

"I mean, it's not just me. That's stuff that we all definitely, as a unit, we all went through," Young said. Despite the whiplash that would understandably accompany that many changes in a short amount of time Young doesn't want to place any excuses on the changes, only himself.

"Ultimately, we had the same people in the building. Obviously, unfortunately, people left, but it wasn't like we brought anything new in. And that's part of the job. It's part of being a pro; you gotta show up every week and what that game plan is, master it and whether it was the same person, or a different person, that was the same process.

"Ultimately, I feel like we were put in the situation, I was put in the situation, to succeed. A lot of stuff that I want to work on and clean up. And that'll, that'll be how I look at it going forward."

Justified or not, Young's self-blame allows him to look at his rookie season through an extra critical eye. When that comes, he'll see a number one overall pick who finished with a 59.8 completion percentage, 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, and took a franchise tying worst, 62 sacks.

He'll also see a game log that rode peaks and valleys through the season, as he learned both what to do, and what not to do, to be a quarterback in the National Football League.

"I think I've grown for sure," Young pondered. "Just first game and being in the league and just trying to figure everything out to now, there's definitely stuff I feel more comfortable with and feel like I've grown.