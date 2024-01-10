Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

Jan 10, 2024 at 02:36 PM
Kassidy Hill
CHARLOTTE— Bryce Young propped up in front of his locker room, looking lighter and brighter than he has in weeks, as he joked about which sneakers he'd buy, and whether or not teammate Sam Franklin could ever legitimately beat him in basketball.

After a season that swung punch after punch, reaching the finish line lifted a veritable weight from his shoulders. So Young spoke for over 10 minutes, addressing his season and his future. He laughed and teased and reflected on a rookie year that didn't go as he or anyone had envisioned, but could set the foundation for something special.

With that in mind, Young is mapping out his offseason; or at least as much as he can in this suspended time between the end of one year and the beginning of another.

"I haven't really had that time to reflect (yet) and to do that self scout," Young said Monday. "I'll definitely sit down, I'll watch every snap, go through it, chart things, figure out strengths and weaknesses, all that stuff. I don't wanna just say something random and it not be the truth. But, I'll know when I get a chance to do that."

Young called losing Frank Reich as the toughest part of his rookie season, experiencing a head coaching change up close. But from the field level point of view, there is so much of Young's game to scout, over the course of a 17-game season that saw him go through two play-callers but three changes, from Reich, to Thomas Brown, back to Reich, then back to Brown again.

"I mean, it's not just me. That's stuff that we all definitely, as a unit, we all went through," Young said. Despite the whiplash that would understandably accompany that many changes in a short amount of time Young doesn't want to place any excuses on the changes, only himself.

"Ultimately, we had the same people in the building. Obviously, unfortunately, people left, but it wasn't like we brought anything new in. And that's part of the job. It's part of being a pro; you gotta show up every week and what that game plan is, master it and whether it was the same person, or a different person, that was the same process.

"Ultimately, I feel like we were put in the situation, I was put in the situation, to succeed. A lot of stuff that I want to work on and clean up. And that'll, that'll be how I look at it going forward."

Justified or not, Young's self-blame allows him to look at his rookie season through an extra critical eye. When that comes, he'll see a number one overall pick who finished with a 59.8 completion percentage, 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, and took a franchise tying worst, 62 sacks.

He'll also see a game log that rode peaks and valleys through the season, as he learned both what to do, and what not to do, to be a quarterback in the National Football League.

"I think I've grown for sure," Young pondered. "Just first game and being in the league and just trying to figure everything out to now, there's definitely stuff I feel more comfortable with and feel like I've grown.

"But also I feel like there's a ton more growth to do. And again, right now, we still haven't had really that time to sit back and reflect and have that big picture stuff. That'll be a process throughout the off season. But I'll be excited also to attack those things that I wanna continue to grow in."

Whatever direction Young's career takes from here, beginning as early as this offseason, will largely depend on who takes over the Panthers head coaching position. An offensive minded coach, or a new coordinator, will dictate what Young should "attack" and focus on heading into his second year. However that process unfolds though, Bryce Young is heading into his offseason confident in himself, confident in whatever comes next and confident in who he can be, now that his rookie season is finally over.

"I believe in, myself, believe in this organization. We don't know 100% what everything's gonna look like. But I'm confident, whatever decisions they make and how they choose," Young preached.

"Just as a competitor, I wanna do everything I can to, and really to build that confidence. I feel like for me, it's always kind of a result of the off season, of pushing myself in the off season, feeling good and making sure that it kind of helps hold me accountable so that I can kind of feel like I can earn that confidence and earn that throughout the off-season. So, you know, I'll map out that plan and figure it out. But again, ultimately, I have a lot of confidence in our organization."

Related Content

news

Panthers legends Julius Peppers, Armanti Edwards named to College Football Hall of Fame

The former UNC defensive end and Appalachian State quarterback were recognized for their incredible careers with the Tar Heels and Mountaineers. 
news

Panthers add internal GM candidates to the list

The team will interview assistant GM Dan Morgan and VP of football administration Samir Suleiman for the vacant general manager position.
news

Panthers complete first interview of coaching search

The team completed a virtual interview with Chris Tabor on Wednesday, after the special teams coordinator finished out the season as interim coach.
news

State of the Union: Where do the Panthers go from here?

As players and coaches packed up after the season, they talked about the lessons learned this season, and how to move forward.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

While some teammates thought the rookie quarterback was overwhelmed by input, he disagreed. Plus more from Brian Burns and Hayden Hurst on cleanout day.
news

Panthers part ways with General Manager Scott Fitterer

The move allows them to hire a coach and a GM in the same offseason for the first time since prior to the 2002 season.
news

Snap Counts: Week 18 vs. Tampa Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the season-ending loss Sunday against the Buccaneers.
news

Defense hopes to get a chance to run it back

Most of the key parts of a side that kept the Panthers in almost every game should return next year, and those players hope to build on the work they put in this season.
news

Carolina Panthers 2024 opponents are set

The team will have nine home games next year, including matchups with the Cowboys and Chiefs, along with the Bengals and Chargers.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' season finale against the Bucs.
