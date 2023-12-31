Bryce Young sacked six times, as protection breaks down

Added Jackson, "I try to make sure I do what I'm supposed to do, but outside of that, just things that I've noticed or experience I've had playing against certain people ... tell the guard something they might do or like to do and now to beat it. Not going to be 100 percent right all time, but people do have tendencies ... a lot of it is a mind game."

As the game progressed, the Panthers tried to move Young away from the pressure with bootlegs and rollouts. Averaging 2.3 yards per play and going one-for-13 on third down put their young signal caller in obvious passing situations. It created a static energy that allowed the Jaguars to tee off against Young.

"If you look statistically, it's definitely not where you want to be," interim coach Chris Tabor said. "So that would say we never got in a rhythm for him. That wasn't good. What did we have, 124 yards of total offense? It's gonna be tough to win games when you do that.

There is only one game remaining on the Panthers' schedule, a home finale versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The question arises, what can be done to fix the protection issues for the final week? And at this point, is it worth it? For those on the line, the answer is a resounding yes.

"We gotta play better," left tackle Ikem Ekwonu said. "At the end of the day, we got a lot of responsibility in the offensive line room. And it's a challenge we gotta rise up to each and every week. And the week's we don't do that, it's obviously disappointing. So just gotta be better, drive the team forward."