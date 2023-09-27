Bryce Young will practice Wednesday

Sep 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Bryce Young
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will practice today after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

Young has gotten treatment since the injury in the previous week's game, the previous Monday against the Saints. He didn't play last week but accompanied the team to Seattle and watched from the sidelines while wearing an earpiece while Andy Dalton started. He did not practice last week.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that he wasn't sure how much he'd participate today. Reich said Young "tested it" Tuesday, and was making progress.

The team was apparently confident Young would be ready this week based on personnel moves made and not made.

They lost practice squad quarterback Jake Luton when the Saints signed him to their active roster, and they didn't replace him with another quarterback (signing wide receiver Matt Landers to fill the practice squad vacancy). Since they have just two quarterbacks on the roster, they must feel reasonably secure that Young will be available this week.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers at Seahawks

Take a look at the best pictures from pregame, in-game, and postgame action from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

