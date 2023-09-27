Bryce Young will practice Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will practice today after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

Young has gotten treatment since the injury in the previous week's game, the previous Monday against the Saints. He didn't play last week but accompanied the team to Seattle and watched from the sidelines while wearing an earpiece while Andy Dalton started. He did not practice last week.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that he wasn't sure how much he'd participate today. Reich said Young "tested it" Tuesday, and was making progress.

The team was apparently confident Young would be ready this week based on personnel moves made and not made.