Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are officially set.

After Sunday's win at New Orleans, the Panthers locked in a second-place finish in the NFC South, setting the final three opponents for next season.

Carolina will play Dallas at home and travel to Seattle and Miami. They last hosted the Cowboys in the 2018 season opener, while they traveled to Seattle this year and Miami last year.

The Panthers will play the NFC North and AFC South divisions as well.

Green Bay will be coming to Bank of America Stadium for the first time since 2017, when Carolina won 31-24.