Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

Jan 08, 2023 at 07:27 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
2023Opponents_wTeams_Wide

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are officially set.

After Sunday's win at New Orleans, the Panthers locked in a second-place finish in the NFC South, setting the final three opponents for next season.

Carolina will play Dallas at home and travel to Seattle and Miami. They last hosted the Cowboys in the 2018 season opener, while they traveled to Seattle this year and Miami last year.

The Panthers will play the NFC North and AFC South divisions as well.

Green Bay will be coming to Bank of America Stadium for the first time since 2017, when Carolina won 31-24.

Houston and Indianapolis will head to Charlotte for the first time since 2015, while the Panthers make road trips to Jacksonville and Tennessee in the AFC South.

Information about season ticket and single-game ticket packages are available here.

Table inside Article
HomeAway
Atlanta FalconsAtlanta Falcons
New Orleans SaintsNew Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay BuccaneersTampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay PackersChicago Bears
Minnesota VikingsDetroit Lions
Houston TexansJacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis ColtsTennessee Titans
Dallas CowboysSeattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins

Related Content

news

Panthers officially hold the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

This spring's NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023.

news

Eddy Piñeiro brings dramatic season to fulfilling close

Before his game-winner at New Orleans, the kicker's coaches and teammate kept faith in him through a season full of ups and downs.

news

Everyone had a hand in unlikely win to cap unlikely season

Panthers get contributions from guys you'd never expect, to end a season no one could have predicted.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers rally in second half to beat Saints

Eddy Piñeiro hit a game-winning field goal to complete the NFL's best kicking streak in the season's final 10 weeks.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 18 at New Orleans

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Complete list of Panthers 2023 free agents

View the full list of Panthers free agents for the 2023 upcoming offseason.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers finish season with 10-7 win at the buzzer

They beat the Saints on a last-second field goal, an unlikely finish to an unlikely season, as Carolina finished 7-10.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Saints in Week 18

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game at New Orleans.

news

Brian Burns inactive for season finale against Saints

The Panthers defensive end picked up an ankle injury late in the week, and will finish the season with a career-high 12.5 sacks and his second Pro Bowl honor.

news

Panthers make roster moves before season finale

Josh Norman, Preston Williams, Phil Hoskins and Sam Tecklenburg were added to Sunday's active roster.

news

Stability along the offensive line anchors through season of change

The Panthers' offense has gone through multiple starting quarterbacks and a flurry of changes, but the stability up front has helped set a physical tone.

Advertising