Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are set

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers 2023 opponents are officially set.
After Sunday's win at New Orleans, the Panthers locked in a second-place finish in the NFC South, setting the final three opponents for next season.
Carolina will play Dallas at home and travel to Seattle and Miami. They last hosted the Cowboys in the 2018 season opener, while they traveled to Seattle this year and Miami last year.
The Panthers will play the NFC North and AFC South divisions as well.
Green Bay will be coming to Bank of America Stadium for the first time since 2017, when Carolina won 31-24.
Houston and Indianapolis will head to Charlotte for the first time since 2015, while the Panthers make road trips to Jacksonville and Tennessee in the AFC South.
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|New Orleans Saints
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Green Bay Packers
|Chicago Bears
|Minnesota Vikings
|Detroit Lions
|Houston Texans
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Indianapolis Colts
|Tennessee Titans
|Dallas Cowboys
|Seattle Seahawks
|Miami Dolphins