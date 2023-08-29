Carolina Panthers and Verizon announce new partnership to enhance the fan experience

As the "Official 5G Network of the Carolina Panthers," Verizon will provide connectivity engineered to enhance the fan experience – from helping fans with quick and reliable communications, to catching and sharing all the action on the field. Verizon recently upgraded its 5G Ultra Wideband network inside Bank of America Stadium and will continue with additional upgrades in 2024. As a result, fans in the seats can check scores, watch videos and manage their fantasy teams without worrying about network congestion. Verizon will also work to implement accelerated access technology in the stadium to improve access and ticketing.