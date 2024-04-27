 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2025

Apr 27, 2024 at 10:45 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Panthers have a pick in every round, and depending on how things fall during the 2025 season, as many as nine total selections.

They went into the 2024 draft with their own first-rounder, along with their own picks in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and possibly seventh rounds.

Their own second-rounder went to Chicago in the Mar. 10, 2023 trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, which was used to select quarterback Bryce Young.

They added the Giants' fifth-rounder in the Mar. 11, 2024 deal that sent Brian Burns to New York. They also acquired a 2024 second-rounder in that deal.

They acquired Arizona's seventh-rounder in an Oct. 17, 2022 deal which sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals. They also acquired a 2024 sixth in that trade.

They will send a seventh-rounder to the Chiefs if either their own pick or Arizona's is higher than Kansas City's to complete the Aug. 29, 2023 trade for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

The Chiefs would get the higher of the sevenths, depending on 2024's results. If both the Cardinals and the Panthers finish ahead of the Chiefs this season, the Panthers would send their 2026 seventh regardless of location to Kansas City to complete that deal.

Then on Apr. 26, 2024, the Panthers acquired the Rams' 2025 second-rounder in a draft day trade-down. They sent the 39th overall pick to Los Angeles in exchange for a second-rounder (52nd overall), a fifth (155) and the 2025 second.

Here's a look at the Panthers' 2025 picks as it stands:

— Their own first

— Los Angeles Rams' second

— Their own third

— Their own fourth

— Their own fifth

— New York Giants' fifth

— Their own sixth

— * Their own seventh, unless it's lower than Kansas City's.

— * Arizona's seventh, unless it's lower than Kansas City's.

(The Chiefs will get the higher of the two sevenths, but only one of them.)

PHOTOS: Xavier Legette welcomed to Bank of America on his first day as a Panther

Xavier Legette was welcomed with fanfare during his first day as a Panther. The first round pick banged the Keep Pounding drum, met with coaches and got the first glimpse at his new jersey.

