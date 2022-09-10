Chambers defeats Hickory Ridge in first Big Friday matchup, 42-21

CHARLOTTE - The Chambers Cougars did everything they needed to do to get their third win in the last two seasons against Hickory Ridge, earning a 42-21 victory on Friday night.

Even without playmaker Kevin Concepcion, who was nursing a hip injury suffered last week, the Cougars proved to be too much to handle for Hickory Ridge in the first matchup in the Panthers Big Friday series.

Braylon Vinson got the scoring started with a 7-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, from there on, the junior running back never looked back. Vinson finished the contest with 177 all purpose yards and three touchdowns, a stat line worthy enough to earn the first Big Friday MVP honors of the 2022 season. Quarterback Bubba Camp joined in the Cougar party as well with two rushing touchdowns of his own, the Old Dominion commit managed the game well and created electric plays when his team needed them.

Chambers asserted full control of the game before Hickory Ridge staged a late second half rally and got on the board with a fourth-and-goal TD run late in the third quarter. After an impressive fourth-down catch by Hickory Ridge WR Jalen Harris, Aaron Carey pulled the Ragin' Bulls to within striking distance with 9:37 left to play with a 1-yard touchdown run. However, Vinson put the game on ice with a big 43-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining, a fitting end to a night where Chambers controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. A game that featured loads of energy from the Hickory Ridge team and their supporters turned into a decisive Chambers party for four quarters.