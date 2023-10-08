Update: Chandler Zavala taken to area hospital after neck injury

DETROIT — Panthers left guard Chandler Zavala has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation after going down with a neck injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game with the Lions.

Zavala was face-down after the play as team medical and athletic training personnel rushed to his side.

The rookie guard was placed on a backboard and carted off the field as players gathered around, many of them taking a knee as the Ford Field crowd went silent.

He did put a thumbs-up signal in the air as he was being taken off the field.

The game continued after about a seven-minute break, with Cade Mays replacing him at left guard.

Stay tuned for further updates on his condition.