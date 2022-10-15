Charlotte Christian comes back to beat Providence Day in thriller

CHARLOTTE - The celebrations, agonies and memories from arch-rivalry games can often echo through the years. Charlotte Christian and Providence Day, the butte rest of rivals, battled in a classic that will be remembered for years to come. In a game with everything, Charlotte Christian climbed back twice from 20-point deficits to steal an improbable last-second win from undefeated Providence Day.

It was all Providence Day early as the Chargers cashed in on their first three drives thanks to three Jadyn Davis touchdown throws. After one missed extra point, PD held its first 20-point lead 12 minutes into the contest.

A Henry Hulbert interception on the Knights' 19-yard line was the first shift of momentum that Charlotte Christian needed. After a big catch and run from Micah Gilbert, Gilbert got the Knights on the board the next play with a 5-yard TD reception from Cameron Estep with 32 seconds left in the first half.

The Knights came out firing in the second half with a drive that ended with a 20-yard Kyron Jones touchdown run.

The Chargers quickly answered as Jadyn Davis found Channing Goodwin on a 27-yard catch and run TD and a Chris Peal 12-yard stroll into the end zone to extend the Providence Day lead back to 20 points for the second time of the night with 4:02 left in the third quarter.

Then 4th quarter chaos and dramatics began.

Cameron Estep found Micah Gilbert for their 2nd touchdown connection of the game, this one from 20 yards out. Three minutes later, a 9-yard touchdown run from Kyron Jones had Knights fans believing this one was far from over. A Charlotte Christian strip sack a few plays later and a third Micah Gilbert touchdown catch gave the Knights their first lead with 6:13 left.

Providence Day then drove deep into Charlotte Christian territory for what appeared to be a game-winning field goal from Jake Porter to give the Chargers the lead back with 1:06 to play.

After a series of quick hitter passes and a roughing the passer call, the Knights' offense raced the clock, and Colby marched down the field to set up a moment that will long be remembered. Christian kicker Tripp Woody took center stage for a 47-yard field goal attempt. Despite a raucous crowd and a furious rush by Providence Day, Woody delivered the kick of his life as the ball drifted left, yet cleared the uprights with yards to spare to lift the Knights to a 38-37 victory ... and left the stadium gasping for its collective breath.