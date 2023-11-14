Charlotte Sports Foundation and Tepper Sports & Entertainment extend Bank of America Stadium agreement

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) and Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) announced an extension of their partnership to host events at Bank of America Stadium. Included in the agreement is the Duke's Mayo Classic and the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The bowl game has called Bank of America Stadium home for 22 years.
"The Charlotte Sports Foundation is excited to build on our already strong partnership with Tepper Sports & Entertainment. The support we receive from their entire organization is invaluable and we look forward to hosting more high-profile events at Bank of America Stadium in the coming years." said Johnny Harris and Andrea Smith, CSF Board of Directors co-chairs.
Located in the heart of uptown Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium is home to the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. In 2022, the Stadium played host to a robust schedule of sporting events and live entertainment, setting a venue-record with 39 events.
"Tepper Sports and Entertainment is grateful for its partnership with the Charlotte Sports Foundation as we continue to work together to make Charlotte the premier destination for sports and live entertainment in addition to generating a significant economic impact for our city," said Panthers Team President Kristi Coleman, a member of the Charlotte Sports Foundation Board of Directors.
This year's college football games included the Duke's Mayo Classic on September 2nd with North Carolina taking on South Carolina. In December the Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature teams from the ACC and SEC. Additionally, the Atlantic Coast Conference maintains a long-term agreement to host the ACC Football Championship Game at the Stadium.
About Charlotte Sports Foundation
The mission of the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF), a 501(c)(3), is to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that result in a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF was created in the spring of 2013 as a combined entity of Charlotte's two primary sports development groups, Charlotte Collegiate Football and the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission. Its origins can be traced to the vision of Charlotte civic leaders after the very successful hosting of the 1994 NCAA Men's Final Four.
The Foundation also provides support for recruitment and operation of other local sporting events, and spearheads Charlotte's continued growth as a preferred host for premier national and regional sporting events. The events include college basketball's Jumpman Invitational presented by Novant Health and Ally Tipoff, college football's Duke's Mayo Bowl, ACC Football Championship Game and Duke's Mayo Classic, and the Meck Mile presented by Albemarle.
The Board of Directors that guides the Charlotte Sports Foundation boasts a dynamic roster of top Charlotte civic and business leaders. Please visit www.CharlotteSports.org for more information.
About Tepper Sports & Entertainment
Founded by David A. Tepper, Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) includes the NFL's Carolina Panthers, MLS' Charlotte Football Club and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Serving the Carolinas, TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the region. Bank of America Stadium hosted 39 events in 2022, nearly tripling the number of events at the Stadium in 2017 (14). The wide range of events attracted diverse audiences interested in the NFL, MLS, concerts and college football games. In addition to being a top sports and entertainment venue, Bank of America Stadium is a community asset. The Stadium served as an early voting site in 2020 and 2022, and as a mass vaccination site in 2021.