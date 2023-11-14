Charlotte Sports Foundation and Tepper Sports & Entertainment extend Bank of America Stadium agreement

Founded by David A. Tepper, Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) includes the NFL's Carolina Panthers, MLS' Charlotte Football Club and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Serving the Carolinas, TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the region. Bank of America Stadium hosted 39 events in 2022, nearly tripling the number of events at the Stadium in 2017 (14). The wide range of events attracted diverse audiences interested in the NFL, MLS, concerts and college football games. In addition to being a top sports and entertainment venue, Bank of America Stadium is a community asset. The Stadium served as an early voting site in 2020 and 2022, and as a mass vaccination site in 2021.